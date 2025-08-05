Jakarta [Indonesia], August 5 (ANI): The Observer Research Foundation (ORF), in collaboration with the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Indonesia and the Embassy of India in Jakarta, kicks off the second edition of the 'Jakarta Futures Forum' (JFF) on Tuesday in the capital city of Indonesia.

According to a release, building on the success of its inaugural event held in May, this forum is aimed at deepening the India-Indonesia strategic partnership and addressing pressing global challenges.

The second edition of JFF will be focusing on the issues of "Securing Seas, Strengthening Cooperation."

The two-day dialogue, from August 5 to August 6, supported by Corteva Agriscience and the Gates Foundation, will bring together over 150 participants from approximately 50 countries, including government officials, former heads of state, and leading experts.

The forum will kick off with an inaugural plenary session titled "The Blue Symphony: Knitting a New Era of Partnerships", featuring welcome remarks from Samir Saran, President of ORF, India, and Yose Rizal Damuri, Executive Director of CSIS, Indonesia, followed by opening remarks from Sandeep Chakravorty, India's Ambassador to Indonesia, the release stated.

A highlight of JFF 2025 will be a virtual address by Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, alongside a distinguished lineup of speakers.

Notable participants include Mehdi Jomaa, Former Prime Minister of Tunisia; Victoria Panova, Head of the BRICS Expert Council and Vice Rector of HSE University; Philips J Vermonte, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs at the Presidential Communication Office, Indonesia; Sinderpal Singh, Senior Fellow at the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies, Singapore; Robert Kaan, Marketing and Commercial Effectiveness Director (Asia Pacific) at Corteva Agriscience; and Ashok Malik, Partner and Chair of the India Practice at The Asia Group, India.

As per the release, the forum will revolve around five thematic pillars, which include SDGs and beyond: food and health for all; Maritime Security and Defence cooperation; Trade, Infrastructure and Connectivity; Digital Connectivity and Emerging Tech Innovation; and Climate Change and Energy Transition.

These discussions will be complemented by closed-door roundtables and studio sessions, delving into sector-specific and emerging areas of interest.

Additionally, the event will also feature the launch of two key publications, The Jakarta Edit 2025 and The Jakarta Review 2025, offering fresh insights and forward-looking analyses from regional and international contributors.

Held against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving global landscape, JFF 2025 seeks to foster deeper collaboration among policymakers, business leaders, and academics. (ANI)

