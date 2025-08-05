Seattle, August 5: Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 110 employees from its workforce to revamp its Wondery podcast business. The upcoming round of Amazon layoffs will also affect the division's leader and staff members. It is said that the e-commerce giant would focus more on video-driven content and change its current broadcast strategy to rival existing streaming giants like YouTube and Spotify.

According to reports, Amazon Wondery CEO Jen Sargent will also step down as the layoffs come into effect. As part of the new strategy related to the Wondery podcast business, several changes will be made to the department's roles, responsibilities, and operations. Microsoft Layoffs: Satya Nadella-Led Tech Giant Cuts More 40 Jobs in Latest Round in Washington State as Part of Regular Business Adjustments.

Amazon Layoffs; New Changes Coming to Wondery Arm

According to various reports, Amazon will merge the storytelling and subscription teams of the Wondery company into its audiobook platform Audible. As a part of this merger, Wondery's Chief Content Officer, Marshall Lewy, will be given new responsibilities within Audible. Reports mentioned that the personality-driven shows offered by Wondery will be shifted under a new creator services division. These shows include the Kelce brothers' programme, Dax Shepard's podcast, etc. The new division will focus on the partnership and sponsorship across the Amazon platforms.

These changes may not affect the Wondery brand's existence and are expected to appear in certain projects; however, it will have its core operations focused on Audible and Amazon Music. The Wondery+ app will also be integrated with the company's audio sales operations. TCS Layoffs: Affected Employee Sleeping Outside Pune’s Sahyadri Park Office Since July 29, 2025 Over Unpaid Salary, Receiving No Updates From HR; Post Goes Viral.

Amazon Wondery Future Plans Amid Changing Industry Landscape

The industry has changed in recent years, and video streaming has become a key aspect of podcasting, stated Amazon Audio VP Steve Boom. He highlighted that the new structural changes would help Amazon offer better experiences to the listeners, advertisers and creators. Wondery operated separately since Amazon acquired it in 2022, making a USD 300 million deal. However, the podcast has grown faster and crossed 158 million people in the US.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).