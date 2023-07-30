Tokyo [Japan], July 30 (ANI): Around 30 per cent of hospitals in Japan are located in areas which are at risk of flooding by rivers. These hospitals also include specially designated healthcare facilities for emergencies, according to a government panel survey, Kyodo News reported.

The panel survey also highlighted the need to fully grasp all the hazards in order to continue operating during disasters.

The disaster base hospitals provide medical care to patients around the clock in natural disasters and are also equipped with helipads and specially trained medical staff.

The research panel of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare found the risk in 221 facilities out of 765 so-called disaster base hospitals in August 2022, according to ARY News.

Among other 7,406 hospitals which are not designated as disaster bases, 2,044 are situated in flood-prone areas, the panel added.

In terms of prefectures, Tottori Prefecture observed that all of its four disaster base hospitals are in flood-risk areas, whereas, Toyama Prefecture has six out of eight in the flood-prone areas.

However, the ministry said that all the disaster base hospitals have already drawn up manuals that have instructions on operating during the disaster, according to ARY News.

Hiroyuki Sasaki, an associate professor of Tohoku University's International Research Institute of Disaster Science was involved in the survey and said that the disaster preparedness of hospitals in Japan is instead focused on earthquake mitigation measures.

"Steps are urgently needed to address flooding, which has been on the rise in recent years," added Sasaki.

Recently on July 16, a man died and more than 2000 people were evacuated as heavy rains pounded Akita Prefecture in northeastern Japan.

Following the landslides, the Ground Self-Defense Force was called in to provide disaster relief after landslides hampered water supply in some areas, the prefectural government said Kyodo News Agency reported.

However, the Japan Meteorological Agency continued to call for vigilance, warning of landslides, rising river levels and flooding in the region. (ANI)

