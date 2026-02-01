Tokyo [Japan], February 1 (ANI): Japan and the United Kingdom have agreed to significantly deepen strategic cooperation spanning defence, cybersecurity, economic security and critical supply chains, during a high-level meeting between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, reported The Japan Times.

The discussions held on Saturday (local time), which marked Starmer's first official visit to Japan since taking office in July 2024, focused on strengthening bilateral ties at a moment of rising geopolitical uncertainty. Starmer described the partnership as vital against a backdrop of "geopolitical, economic and technological shocks" affecting global stability.

"We set out a clear priority to build an even deeper partnership in the years to come," Starmer said after their bilateral summit at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, underlining commitments to security cooperation across both the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.

Takaichi echoed this sentiment, noting that Japan and the UK have "steadily and concretely advanced their cooperation," and confirmed that the two governments would hold a two-plus-two meeting of foreign and defence ministers later this year to further enhance bilateral security collaboration, reported The Japan Times.

At a joint news conference, the leaders also signalled an intention to work more closely in areas beyond traditional defence cooperation. Agreements were reached on expanding ties in cybersecurity, energy technology, wind power and nuclear projects, as well as critical minerals supply chains, which are seen as essential to economic resilience and technological competitiveness.

"Our priorities for this partnership also include boosting growth and economic resilience," Starmer said, highlighting innovation, technology and trade cooperation as pillars of the evolving relationship.

Takaichi stressed the importance of strengthening supply chains, particularly for critical minerals, in response to export restrictions and broader concerns about global resource security. She said the talks included discussions on a free and open Indo-Pacific, as well as developments in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Security cooperation was further underscored by joint commitments to deepen cyber defence partnerships and accelerate work on a next-generation fighter aircraft project with Italy, which both countries see as essential to future military interoperability and technological edge. (ANI)

