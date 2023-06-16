Tokyo [Japan], June 16 (ANI): In a significant development, a Chinese researcher at Japan's National Institute of Industrial Technology was arrested on Thursday for allegedly leaking data to a Chinese company, Kyodo News Agency reported.

The Chinese researcher Quan Hengdao is suspected of sharing research data on fluorine compounds with the Chinese firm through emails on April 13, 2018, and has violated the Unfair Competition Prevention Act.

Also Read | Russia Delivering Nuclear Weapons Amid Ukrainian Counteroffensive, Says Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Quan Hengdao, a 59-year-old researcher, is suspected of emailing research data on fluorine compounds to the Chinese firm on April 13, 2018, in violation of the Unfair Competition Prevention Act, the source said.

Fluorine compounds are used as insulating gas and employed as an insulator in electrical equipment such as transformers.

Also Read | India-US Partnership Crucial for Fostering Peace in Indo-Pacific, Says Congressman Drew Ferguson Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Visit.

According to Kyodo News Agency, he worked on the data at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Kyodo News is a non-profit cooperative news agency based in Minato, Tokyo.

The suspect, Quan Hengdao, had a dual role as a researcher and a teacher at the Beijing Institute of Technology. This institute is believed to have links to China's military, raising concerns about the nature of the leaked data and its potential implications.

The investigation is expected to delve deeper into any possible connections between the Chinese company involved and the military.

As soon as the institute reported the breach, police probed his home and seized materials on Thursday. Fluorine compounds are used as insulating gas and employed as an insulator in electrical equipment like transformers, as per Kyodo News Agency.

"It is very regrettable that our staff member was arrested. We'll fully cooperate with the investigation and deal with the matter strictly," the institute said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)