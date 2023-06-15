Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, Congressman from Georgia, Drew Ferguson, has emphasised that the India-US ties are important for "peace, prosperity and stability around the globe, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi is set to travel to the US on an official visit from June 21 to 25. He will be hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House.

The Indian Embassy in the US released a video of Congressman Ferguson articulating his views on PM Modi's historic state visit.

"The India-US partnership is crucial for fostering peace, prosperity and stability around the globe, especially in the Indo-Pacific region -- Rep. Drew Ferguson," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the Indian embassy in the US.

"I wanted to take a moment to recognise Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Washington, DC. The relationship between the United States and India is strategic and global. It's a partnership guided by strong political will on both sides. It's built on the shared values of democracy, freedom, and respect for the real with law," the Congressman said in his short video address.

He added, "This partnership is crucial for fostering peace, prosperity and stability around the globe, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. In 2022, India celebrated 75 years of independence and marked the anniversary of the United States-India diplomatic relations."

Ferguson stated further that the India-US partnership has made significant progress in the last few years and New Delhi continues to be a strategic trading partner for the latter.

"As a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade policy, I look forward to continuing to work on growing this important global partnership. Thank you to Prime Minister Modi for your continued leadership, and I hope you have a productive visit," the Congressman stated in his video address.

Top lawmakers in the United States had earlier invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the US Congress when he visits Washington DC on June 22, a rare opportunity granted only to the country's closest allies.

Many political leaders in the US had earlier voiced their excitement around PM Modi's state visit while lauding the burgeoning bilateral ties between the two countries.

US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said the US was looking forward to PM Modi's upcoming address to the Congress.

"The Congress will look forward to the state address that he will make in the United States Congress. That will be both houses of Congress. That's a very important position to be in. We will be attentive," Lee told ANI earlier.

Dr Bharat Barai, a popular community leader and organiser of Prime Minister Modi's event at the Ronald Reagan Center, was effusive in his praise for the latter, calling him the "most popular public figure and leader in the world, not just in India".

"PM Modi is the most popular public figure, and leader in the world, not just in India. The Prime Minister is extremely popular. He's perceived as a visionary leader for India who is working tirelessly for the growth of India," Barai said earlier.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to the US will serve as an opportunity to enhance the commercial and strategic technology partnerships between the two nations. She specifically mentioned sectors such as defence, semiconductors, and clean energy as areas of focus.

PM Modi will be the first Indian premier to address a Joint Meeting of the US Congress twice.

Globally, as a head of government, PM Modi is second only after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to address a joint House of the US Congress more than once. The Israeli PM has done it thrice.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries had earlier said in a message to PM Modi, "During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India's future and speak to the global challenges both our countries face."

PM Modi will visit the US from June 22-25 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. (ANI)

