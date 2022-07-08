Tokyo, Jul 8 (AP) Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

The broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Also Read | Elon Musk, Father of Nine Children, Shows Support for Large Families After His Twin Reveal.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.

Police captured a male suspect at the scene, NHK said. (AP)

Also Read | Shinzo Abe, Japan's Former PM, Shot During Campaign Speech in Nara; Taken to Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)