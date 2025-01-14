Tokyo [Japan], January 14 (ANI): Throughout its rich history, Tokyo has continually refined and enhanced both traditional and international flavours.

Today, the city offers delicious and safe dining experiences for all, attracting food enthusiasts from across the globe.

The tea ceremony is a cherished Japanese tradition, offering a moment of serenity and an opportunity to savour green tea.

It is a time to appreciate the tea master's skill and the tranquil atmosphere of the tea room where every detail is carefully considered to create a peaceful and mindful experience.

Sourei Maeda, Komaba Warakuan, "Tea ceremonies allow you to engage all five senses. I hope visitors will experience each of the senses as well as the tranquil atmosphere of the tea room."

However, it's not just traditional tea ceremonies that captivate visitors.

At EN TEA HOUSE, guests can enjoy tea in a modern and artistic way through the use of digital technology.

In a darkened room, up to 36 guests can immerse themselves in a sensory experience of tea, complemented by vegan ice cream.

Japanese ramen has also evolved to accommodate diverse dietary preferences.

For Muslim tourists, Tokitarazu, a Halal-compliant restaurant located in Hiroo, offers a warm welcome.

The restaurant takes great care in preparing dishes with Halal ingredients and seasonings, ensuring an authentic dining experience.

Yuko Sugawara, Tokitarazu, said, "It is unfortunate when foreign tourists are unable to enjoy Japanese food during their visit, so we are working to ensure that everyone can experience the same authentic Japanese cuisine".

Tokyo boasts a vibrant array of restaurants serving cuisines from around the globe, making it easy for visitors to enjoy familiar dishes from their home countries.

Foreign tourists can find meals tailored to their preferences and needs, thanks to Tokyo's rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted tradition of hospitality. (ANI)

