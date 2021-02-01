Naypyitaw (Myanmar), Feb 1 (AP) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi expressed "serious concern" about developments in Myanmar and called for the release of leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

“We have serious concerns about Myanmar's declaration of a state of emergency, a development that is harming the democratization process," Motegi said in a statement on Monday. "We demand the release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials."

"Japan has strongly supported Myanmar's democratisation process and opposes moves that go against it," Motegi said. "We strongly urge the military again to restore a democratic political system as soon as possible."

The chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations called for “a return to normalcy” in Myanmar, a member of the 10-nation bloc.

“We recall the purposes and the principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, including, the adherence to the principles of democracy, the rule of law and good governance, respect for and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Brunei, the group's current chairman, said in a statement.

"We reiterate that the political stability in ASEAN Member States is essential to achieving a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN Community. We encourage the pursuance of dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar.”

Top officials in the European Union condemned the military's actions in Myanmar and the detentions of top civilian leaders as a coup, and called for the restoration of the government.

In a statement Monday, EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, called for the immediate release of President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel joined the criticism after Myanmar military television said the military was taking control of the country for one year.

The action came on the day that Myanmar's Parliament was to convene with new members sworn in following November elections. Von der Leyen and Michel said the results of the elections should be respected, while European Parliament President David Sassoli said Europeans are united in the “condemnation of the coup” and belief that democracy should be restored.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned the military's seizure of power and the arrests of government leaders, calling on it to release Aung San Suu Kyi and others immediately.

Italy strongly condemned the military takeover in Myanmar and demanded that Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders be released.

Malaysia called for Myanmar to resolve any electoral discrepancies peacefully through legal mechanisms and dialogue.

The Foreign Ministry urged Myanmar's military and all relevant parties to give priority to upholding the rule of law, and maintain peace and security.

"Malaysia reaffirms the strong support for Myanmar's democratic transition, peace process and inclusive economic development,” it said in a statement. (AP)

