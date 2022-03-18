Tokyo [Japan], March 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan has imposed sanctions on 15 Russian persons and nine more entities over the military operation in Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The list of the sanctioned persons includes among others Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as well as four deputy defense ministers: Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Aleksey Krivoruchko, Timur Ivanov and Dmitry Bulgakov.

The Japanese sanctions also hit Russian defense entities, including Rosoboronexport, Russian Helicopters and the United Aircraft Corporation.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

