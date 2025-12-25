Tokyo [Japan], December 25 (ANI): MEKTEC has distinctive technology of Flexible Printed Circuits (FPC). It is a thin, light and bounding electronic circuit board and is integral for various digital devices and direct body contact health keeping machine.

Taro Ito, CEO of MEKTEC, "MEKTEC belongs to the NOK group and its main mission is the electronic part production business. Digital machines and products of social necessity incorporate MEKTEC products. We contribute to the development of digital society. For MEKTEC break through event was installed for the main circuit board of the single lens reflex camera. It brought us the big fame of FPC. Afterward FPC expanded and was installed to the hard disc drive to keep data. It is an important role because the FPC for the head part must withstand 100 million vibrations. And a folded mobile phone was developed. In this case function to be endured to folding is important. It established the distinctive position of MEKTEC. EV cars are equipped with batteries. Weight reduction is especially an important subject. FPC can realize it and shipping of FPC is increasing. On the other hand, we are developing medical treatment machines and infrastructure based on cooperation with academia and administration. It aims to solve social problems. MEKTEC is a pioneer of FPC to enable development of material, production and performance testing consistently. In every production base all over the world we can produce the same quality and supply system. It is the strong point. Business growth of MEKTEC accelerates the competing capability of the NOK group. It will strengthen the existence of the global market as "Global one NOK."

Based on cooperative R&D of the NOK group, MEKTEC fulfils global social demand. When scientific technology's progress brings new social subject it will be solved by MEKTEC. (ANI)

