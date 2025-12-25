Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Delhi, December 25: India has expressed profound concern following the demolition of a Vishnu Statue amidst recent border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. The incident, which occurred in a disputed border region, has drawn condemnation from India, with officials stating that such "disrespectful acts hurt sentiments" and undermine cultural heritage.

The statue was destroyed during renewed skirmishes near a long-disputed border area, potentially linked to the historic Preah Vihear temple complex. While specific details regarding the perpetrators remain unconfirmed by independent sources, initial accounts from the region suggest the demolition occurred during an exchange of fire or subsequent troop movements. Both Thailand and Cambodia have previously accused each other of cultural insensitivity during their protracted border disagreements. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul Denies Truce With Cambodia, Hours After Donald Trump Claims Deal.

Our response to media queries regarding the demolition of Hindu deity statue ⬇️ 🔗https://t.co/WEeDVzhUAL pic.twitter.com/hNMbKj3gNP — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 24, 2025

Dear Indian friends: Please reconsider traveling to Thailand. Hindu heritage on Cambodian land has been destroyed, while Cambodia continues to honor Hinduism through its ancient temples. Why support a country that disrespects your faith? pic.twitter.com/sNl5RZifa1 — Yang Saing Koma (@YangSaingKoma) December 24, 2025

Responding to the incident, India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement underscoring the importance of respecting religious symbols and cultural heritage. "We are deeply saddened by the news of the demolition of a Hindu deity statue during the recent clashes," a spokesperson stated. "Acts of disrespect towards religious symbols and places of worship are unacceptable and hurt the sentiments of people worldwide. We urge all parties to exercise restraint and ensure the protection of cultural and religious sites." The statement did not explicitly assign blame but called for a thorough investigation into the matter. Cambodia: Over 500 Schools in Border Provinces Closed Due to Ongoing Clashes With Thailand.

The destruction of the statue adds another layer of complexity to the decades-long territorial dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, primarily centered around the 11th-century Preah Vihear temple. Both nations claim sovereignty over the surrounding land, leading to intermittent armed confrontations. While the International Court of Justice ruled in 1962 that the temple itself belongs to Cambodia, the precise demarcation of the border in the vicinity remains a contentious issue, often escalating into violence and impacting civilian populations.

