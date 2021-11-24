Tokyo [Japan], November 24 (ANI): The Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan on Tuesday said that Japan would mull upon the reopening of its mission in Kabul, which was closed amid the Western troop pull-out from the country.

This came as Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan Takashi Okada met with Maulavi Abdul Kabir, a senior member of the Taliban, to discuss relations between Japan and the new authorities in Kabul, Sputnik reported citing the Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani.

As quoted by the Taliban spokesperson, Okada said that "Japan want to continue talking to the Taliban-formed government and provide assistance to the Afghans".

The Japanese Ambassador also said that his country would continue its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan adding that aid should arrive in Afghanistan before winter sets in, Tolo News reported citing the Taliban spokesperson.

The developments came days after the reopening of the United Arab Emirates embassy in Kabul.

Currently, it is reported that eleven countries, including Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia, Turkey, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, have opened embassies in Afghanistan, added Tolo News.

Meanwhile, local media has said that the security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated after the Taliban overthrew the democratically elected government in the country.

The Taliban has learnt an important lesson that to replace a regime is easier than to govern it, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

