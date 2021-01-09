Tokyo [Japan], January 09 (ANI/Xinhua): The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 7,109 to reach 281,992 as of Saturday evening, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus stands at 4,020, with 44 new fatalities announced Saturday.

The health ministry also said there are currently 827 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan's outbreak, 2,268 new cases were reported on Saturday, topping the 2,000 mark for the third straight day, with the cumulative total reaching 73,450, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

The number of cases have been surging across the country recently, particularly in urban regions. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday declared a state of emergency for Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures.

On Saturday, the governors of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo asked the central government to expand its coronavirus state-of-emergency declaration to cover their prefectures in western Japan. (ANI/Xinhua)

