Tokyo, Aug 19 (AP) Japan has reported a new record for daily coronavirus cases at more than 25,000, which is likely an undercount in a nation where coronavirus testing hasn't been widespread.

The Health Ministry on Thursday gave the total as 25,141, of which 1,223 cases were still being confirmed. Japanese media gave different tallies, but all surpassing 25,000.

Also Read | Afghanistan Independence Day 2021: Spirits Run Low in Delhi’s ‘Little Kabul’ on Afghan I-Day After Taliban Sweep.

Much of Japan, including Tokyo, is under a “state of emergency” that asks restaurants to close at night and people to stay home.

Worries are growing about overcrowded hospitals. Japan has had more than 15,500 COVID-19-related deaths in the pandemic.(AP)

Also Read | ‘EVM Energia’ Increases Social Support in Areas Surrounding Its Power Generation Plants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)