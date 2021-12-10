Yokohama [Japan], December 10 (ANI): Yokohama is a lively and welcoming city. It boasts recreational destinations, sports, events an array of tourists' attractions.

This is a panoramic view of a night in Yokohama. The Minato Mirai area is illuminated with lights.

The Lighting of the Yokohama harbor is celebrated through an event named 'Yorunoyo' which is organised in the months of November and December.

At least 30 spots in the city are lit up and are popped up with music. The Big Bridge terminal for international passenger boats changes its colour of lights. This light and music show is the main attraction of Yokohama city.

"One of the important points of Yokohama City is the night view at the port, which is very popular. The real pleasure is to add searchlights and facility light to this night view and to dynamically create the night view as a winter event with sound and light," said Kazumichi Kawamoto Yorunoyo Project leader, City of Yokohama

The big dome at Newport Center square was also decked up with lights. This scene was a treat to the visitor's eyes.

The Dome's diameter is 20 meters. Visitors can enjoy walking around the dome along with watching the dome changing its colour. This scene is possible due to cutting edge technology.

"It was my first time seeing it. It was very beautiful," said a visitor

The night view of Yokohama and the lightning event at the port provides visitors' with beautiful scenery and an experience of a lifetime. (ANI)

