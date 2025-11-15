Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Ambassador of Japan to India, Ono Keiichi, held talks with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on deepening Japan-Andhra Pradesh ties.

Ono also congratulated Naidu on the successful hosting of the CII Partnership Summit 2025.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulate on the successful hosting of the CII Partnership Summit 2025. Had a great follow-up meeting with Hon'ble CM Mr N Chandrababu Naidu to deepen Japan-AP industrial ties."

Naidu said they discussed about exploring Andhra Pradesh's growing potential across key sectors.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet H.E. Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, to explore Andhra Pradesh's growing potential across key sectors, from building a strong supply-chain ecosystem for EVs and battery manufacturing to new opportunities in pharmaceuticals, automobiles, shipbuilding, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). We also discussed deepening collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector, drawing inspiration from Koyama, Japan's pharma capital. I am pleased that 20 Japanese companies have joined us at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag and expressed strong interest in Andhra Pradesh. Japan's culture of precision and perfection is truly admirable, and we look forward to further strengthening this trusted partnership."

Andhra Pradesh was placed at the centre of India's next phase of growth as business leaders announced concrete plans for finance, skills and healthcare at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Vizag.

Sanjiv Bajaj, CMD of Bajaj Finserv, said the state was "not just a state, it is a strategic growth engine for India," pointing to its coastline, infrastructure and governance as a gateway "for trade, for technology and digital and tech innovation." He said a modern and inclusive financial system must keep pace with this growth and added that Bajaj Finserv looked forward to enabling "every Andhraite in their own journey."

He stated the company hoped "to cover over 30 lakh Andhraites, individuals, small businesses... disbursing over Rs15,000 crore just in this year alone, only in Andhra Pradesh." (ANI)

