Sharjah [UAE], May 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (Irthi) and The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), witnessed the launch of the exclusive luxury jewellery collection 'Precious Heart', which is a collaborative effort between Irthi, TBHF, and the British luxury jewellery house Asprey.

All proceeds from the collection will go entirely towards supporting TBHF's humanitarian projects and initiatives for refugees, displaced individuals, and vulnerable communities worldwide.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: Haryana-Based YouTuber Held From Hisar for Spying for Pakistan.

Inspired by the Emirati craft of Talli, the collection features 20 pieces of jewellery made from high-purity imperial jadeite, with an estimated total value of GBP 9.7 million. Imperial jadeite, the central element of the collection, is a rare and highly valuable type of jade known for its rich emerald-green hue. The collection also includes diamonds, amethysts, and natural pearls, and consists of rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, anklets, and beaded jadeite necklaces, all set in 18-karat gold and adorned with precious stones.

During her opening speech, Jawaher highlighted that Sharjah, under the directives of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has always aimed to build organisations that extend beyond administrative bodies providing living projects rooted in values and reflecting the emirate's culture of giving, cooperation, as well as the safeguarding human dignity.

Also Read | Layoffs in Tech Industry: 61,220 Employees Laid Off by 130 Companies So Far in 2025, Intel and Microsoft Among Cut Maximum Jobs.

The Sultan said: "Since the very first event organised by our first organisation, we made it a condition that every beauty-focused initiative must be paired with a charitable cause that serves a community in need -- and this belief has never changed. Through this, we established a culture that distinguishes our organisations and created a humanitarian dimension to our gatherings and events, one that engages with global issues and challenges, and contributes to shaping a more just and compassionate future."

"This collaboration between Irthi, The Big Heart Foundation, and Asprey demonstrates the value of unified efforts and shared resources in continuing to support noble humanitarian causes. When one party carries the legacy of heritage, another champions humanitarian responsibility, and a third the excellence of design, their partnership becomes a creative humanitarian initiative which is now embodied in the 'Precious Heart' collection. This reflects the role of art as a means of empowerment and a goodwill tool," she concluded.

She also attended the opening of a silent charity auction for the collection, held at The Chedi Al Bait Hotel in Sharjah. Running until May 19, it offers a unique opportunity to acquire limited-edition pieces that merge the refined craftsmanship of an iconic global brand with the cultural identity of the UAE and a noble humanitarian mission. For participation and further information in the exclusive auction, please contact the Irthi team at +971 54 345 0036.

The agreement underpinning the collaboration between Irthi, TBHF, and Asprey was signed in London in 2024, establishing a unique global model for partnerships between craft organisations, humanitarian organisations, and luxury brands; all in aid of supporting noble causes. Asprey donated 1,000 grams of high-purity imperial jadeite, initially expected to produce 12 pieces valued at GBP 4 million.

However, due to the exceptional clarity of the jadeite; containing only 7 per cent impurities compared to the typical 40 per cent; the material yielded 20 pieces, raising the collection's total estimated value.

John Rigas, CEO of Asprey, commented: "Our shared values of sustainability, craftsmanship, and humanitarian service are fully aligned. We are proud to collaborate with Irthi and The Big Heart Foundation on this unique collection, which honours Emirati heritage while making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

Reem BinKaram, Director General of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, stressed that Sheikha Jawaher's leadership ensured the council's initiatives had global reach and meaningful humanitarian impact.

"Heritage reflects a nation's shared values and cultural foundations. H.H.'s support has enabled Irthi to build strategic partnerships with some of the world's most respected brands, driven by our shared belief that art is a noble message and a universal language that can empower communities and cultivate compassion. Inspired by the traditional Emirati Talli craft, the 'Precious Heart' collection showcases our efforts to preserve and reinterpret our cultural heritage through contemporary design," BinKaram noted.

Alya Obaid Al Musaiebi, Director of TBHF, emphasised that the most important lesson from Jawaher's approach is that the sustainability of humanitarian work is not measured solely by the longevity of programmes but by the depth of their impact on people's lives and the inspiration they offer to institutions across sectors.

"The partnership between TBHF, Asprey, and Irthi is an example of sustainable collaboration and a creative model for mobilising resources and investing in art and craftsmanship to serve humanity. This is the true purpose of art and the role of heritage to serve as tools for change and aspirations toward a world where human dignity and rights are protected."

The 'Precious Heart' collection represents the vision of Sharjah and the UAE, blending authenticity and modernity, beauty and creativity, and a commitment to meaningful humanitarian change. It also invites institutions and companies worldwide to contribute to efforts that create a lasting impact for individuals and communities alike. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)