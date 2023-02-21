Tokyo [Japan], February 21 (ANI): To focus on incoming tourists for foreign travellers, the Japanese credit giant JCB is planning a significant cash-back promotion.

It will continue until April. That benefit is limited to foreign-issued JCB card holders. Qualifying status is held by 34 million cardholders.

"From January 16th to April 15th, the "Welcome to Japan! Enjoy 10 per cent Cashback Campaign" is in effect. This is a campaign for overseas members. When overseas members come to Japan, 10 per cent of the usage amount will be paid back. The member will receive up to 5,000 yen in cash back, so we would like them to use the money for their abundant stay in Japan. As JCB, an international card brand born in Japan, we would like to spread our hospitality to the world. Because of COVID-19, I think some card members couldn't come to Japan easily. With the timing of COVID-19's shrinking, we would like to offer 10 per cent cashback. I would like to convey the feeling of "welcome back" to the card member. "Omotenashi" (hospitality) is a traditional Japanese word, and I intend to welcome you with sincerity and without selfish desires. We have created a large cashback campaign that can be used at all member stores in Japan. It is unprecedented for overseas members, and we are expressing our commitment to welcoming overseas members in Japan," said Genyu Nakamura, JCB.

JCB's member store, Daimaru, is one of Japan's largest department stores, attracting many customers every day. Daimaru is looking forward to an increase in inbound customers in addition to Japanese customers.

"Last December, inbound sales at Daimaru Tokyo exceeded those before COVID-19. Daimaru is also offering a 5 per cent discount campaign, so it is a good deal to get both JCB cashback and Daimaru 5 per cent off, which is why many customers are now using JCB cards," said Masaaki Nakamura, Daimaru.

JCB has a special web page dedicated to the campaign.

"We have a website, "JCB Special Offers," as a communication channel. We have all the best deal from JCB, so please refer to them. Also, when overseas members come to Japan, we have the "Japan Guide app," so please download it and look for the benefits," said Genyu Nakamura.

The JCB card is available for use in every member shop in Japan. Foreign tourists benefit greatly from JCB's hospitality. Furthermore, it helps to boost the local economy. (ANI)

