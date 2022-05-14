Washington [US], May 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Jen Psaki left her role as the White House press secretary on Friday.

"I want to say thank you to the president and the first lady. They entrusted me in serving in this role for the last 15 months," Psaki said during her last briefing at the White House.

Also Read | Pakistan: ‘Establishment Is Calling Me, but I’ve Blocked Their Numbers’, Says Former PM Imran Khan.

She also extended appreciation to the White House's press team, as well as to reporters in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room.

The appearance was Psaki's 224th White House briefing over her tenure that began the day Joe Biden was sworn in as U.S. president in January 2021.

Also Read | COVID-19 in New Zealand: PM Jacinda Ardern Tests Positive for COVID; Says ‘I Hope You Take Good Care of Yourselves’.

Karine Jean-Pierre is the new White House press secretary, becoming both the first African American and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position.

As an assistant to the U.S. president, the White House press secretary provides daily briefings for the media on the administration's activities and agenda. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)