Kathmandu [Nepal], March 30 (ANI): US President Joe Biden has proposed Dean R Thompson as the new ambassador to Nepal.

"Dean R Thompson is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor," a White House statement said after his nomination on Tuesday.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Terms No-Confidence Motion 'Huge International Conspiracy'.

Thompson will replace present US envoy Randy Berry. He has served over three years and six months, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Thompson currently serves as the State Department's Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, and was the acting Assistant Secretary from 2020-2021.

Also Read | Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Visit India From March 31 to April 1 Amid Russia-Ukraine War.

Prior to that, Thompson was the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Thompson also was the Consul General of the U.S. Consulate in Kolkata, India.

Thompson's nomination comes a few weeks after Nepal's House of Representatives ratified the US grant aid following weeks of a rift within the ruling alliance.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) pact was a subject of protest as a rumour claimed it to be a military pact. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)