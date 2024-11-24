Amman, Nov 24 (AP) Authorities in Jordan say they shot and killed a man who opened fire on a police patrol near the Israeli Embassy, an attack that left three police officers hurt.

The shooting happened early Sunday in the Rabiah neighbourhood of Amman, the Jordanian capital.

Also Read | Israel-Hezbollah War: 34 Killed, 80 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said in a statement that a man was shooting in the area, and police pursued the shooter.

“He was chased and surrounded, so he started firing gunshots at the security force, which in turn applied the rules of engagement, which resulted in the killing of the perpetrator,” the statement said.

Also Read | Singapore Shocker: Teacher Groomed Student, Had Sex With Her Before She Turned 16; Sentenced to 14 Years in Jail.

It did not identify the shooter.

Israel and Jordan reached a peace deal in 1994. Tensions have been high between the two countries amid the Israel-Hamas war, which has decimated the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)