New York, Nov 17 (PTI) An Indian journalist has been honoured with a humanitarian award here for his work and efforts in helping scores of people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during the deadly second wave in India.

Danish Manzoor Bhat, originally hailing from Kashmir Valley, was honoured with Jaipur Foot USA's first Global Humanitarian Award this week at a ceremony held at the Consulate General of India in New York.

The award has been constituted to honour and recognise “selfless work of Indians” who went above and beyond to help those in need during the difficult years of the pandemic.

Bhat is the Editorial Director, Asia and Senior Vice President Editorial and News Innovation at Newsweek. The award was presented to Bhat by Consul General Randhir Jaiswal and Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari, a press release by Jaipur Foot USA said.

The release added that during the hardest initial days of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhat helped over 300 patients and tele-triaged 460 patients in need.

Through social media, he connected the most needy patients with beds, ICUs, hospitals, critical medicines and ambulances.

The release added that in Karnataka, Bhat's unique initiatives like #BengaluruHeals and #SabkaOximeter gained momentum and helped thousands of Covid patients and their families in need.

He collected and distributed more than 1000 oximeters in Bengaluru to those who couldn't afford them, bringing these essential supplies to the doorsteps of patients. His efforts also ensured that these oximeters were kept in rotation enabling more patients to use them.

He also supports ‘Rescuing Indians', a not-for-profit that helps Indians stranded overseas.

