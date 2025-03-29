New York, Mar 29 (AP) Voice of America can't be silenced just yet.

A federal judge on Friday halted the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle the eight-decade-old US government-funded international news service, calling the move a “classic case of arbitrary and capricious decision making.”

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake: At Least 144 People Killed, 730 Injured in Powerful Quake, Government Says Urgent International Help Needed.

Judge James Paul Oetken blocked the US Agency for Global Media, which runs Voice of America, from firing more than 1,200 journalists, engineers and other staff that it sidelined two weeks ago in the wake of President Donald Trump ordered its funding slashed.

Oetken issued a temporary restraining order barring the agency from “any further attempt to terminate, reduce-in-force, place on leave, or furlough” employees or contractors, and from closing any offices or requiring overseas employees to return to the US.

Also Read | Earthquakes in South Asia: Powerful Quake Rocks Myanmar and Thailand, Kills More Than 150 People.

The order also bars the Agency for Global Media from terminating grant funding for its other broadcast outlets, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and Radio Free Afghanistan. The agency said Thursday it was restoring Radio Free Europe's funding after a judge in Washington, D.C. ordered it to do so.

At a hearing Friday in Manhattan, Oetken faulted the Trump administration for “taking a sledgehammer to an agency that has been statutorily authorized and funded by Congress.”

The judge criticized the agency's leadership, including special adviser Kari Lake, for pulling the plug “seemingly overnight” on the U.S. government's global, soft-power megaphone with “no consideration of the effects.”

Oetken ruled after a coalition of Voice of America journalists, labor unions and the non-profit journalism advocacy group Reporters Without Borders sued the Trump administration last week to block the cuts. Ultimately, they seek to have Voice of America return to the air.

The plaintiffs argued the shutdown violated a court's finding during Trump's first term that Voice of America journalists have a free-speech firewall protecting them from White House interference. Their absence from the airwaves has left a vacuum that's being filled by “propagandists whose messages will monopolize global airwaves,” the plaintiffs said.

Trump and other Republicans have accused Voice of America of a “leftist bias” and failing to project “pro-American” values to its worldwide audience, even though it is mandated by congress to serve as a non-partisan news organization.

Voice of America went off the air soon after Trump issued an executive order on March 14 that pared funding to the Agency for Global Media and six other unrelated federal entities — part of his campaign to shrink government and align its with his political agenda.

The White House called the service “The Voice of Radical America” and said Trump's order would “ensure that taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda.” It cited coverage it said was “too favorable” to former President Joe Biden, as well as stories about white privilege, racial profiling and transgender migrants seeking asylum.

Congress has appropriated nearly $860 million for the Agency for Global Media for the current fiscal year.

Three federal lawsuits in Washington, D.C. are challenging other aspects of the cuts, including one brought by Voice of America's director and three journalists. Oetken said he'll rule at a later date on the government's request to move his case there.

Voice of America has operated since World War II, beaming news into authoritarian countries that don't have a free press. It began as a counterpoint to Nazi propaganda and played a prominent role in the U.S. government's Cold War efforts to curb the spread of Communism.

According to the lawsuit, Voice of America employees were told to finish their live broadcasts on March 15 then vacate the building. Soon after, the lawsuit said, they lost access to agency computer systems, including email. Voice of America's news website hasn't been updated since.

Lake, a former TV news anchor and political candidate, said she has been determining how many people are required to operate some of these outlets at the minimum staffing levels allowed by law.

Some people have been brought back to work and at least one service — Radio Marti in Cuba — has returned to the air, Lake told One America News Network in an interview posted Thursday on X.

“We're going to get lawsuits,” Lake said. “This is just par for the course. We've been victims, President Trump has, I myself have, of lawfare. It's the same cast of characters that is trying to put landmines in the ways of every step President Trump and this administration is trying to do to get this government back in line to where we can actually afford it.”

Lake, echoing the White House's complaints, said: “We want to make sure that these agencies are in line with what our American values are. We're telling America's story. We're not telling our adversaries' stories.”

“By God, we're not going to be putting out anti-American garbage,” she said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)