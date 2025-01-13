Washington, Jan 13 (AP) A federal judge said Monday that the Justice Department can release special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case.

The ruling from US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, is latest back and forth in a court dispute over the report from the special counsel who prosecuted Trump in two cases the Justice Department abandoned in November.

Also Read | Joe Biden Administration Announces New Restrictions on AI Chip Exports to These Countries on National Security Grounds; Check Details.

Cannon had earlier temporarily blocked the department from releasing the report. Cannon's latest order on Monday cleared the way for the release of the volume on Trump's 2020 election interference case.

She set a hearing for Friday on whether the department can release to lawmakers the volume on Trump's classified documents case. The department has said it will not publicly disclose that volume as long as criminal proceedings against two of Trump's co-defendants remain pending. (AP)

Also Read | Earthquake in Tibet: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 on Richter Scale Hits Dingri County in Xigaze.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)