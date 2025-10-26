Istanbul [Turkey], October 26 (ANI): Dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad resumed in Istanbul on Saturday, marking the continuation of the Doha negotiations, with discussions centred on extending the ceasefire and ensuring mutual respect for territorial integrity, including airspace and landspace sovereignty.

According to Tolo News, a high-level delegation from the Islamic Emirate, led by Deputy Minister of Interior Rahmatullah Najib, is representing Afghanistan at the meeting.

Also Read | Pakistan Fire: Over 40 Shops and Multiple Houses Gutted in Major Blaze at Lunda Bazaar in Abbottabad.

The Afghan delegation includes Suhail Shaheen, Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan in Qatar; Anas Haqqani, senior member of the Islamic Emirate; Noor Ahmad Noor, Director General of Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry; Noorul Rahman Nusrat, Deputy for Operations at the Ministry of Defense; and Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.

Political analyst Aziz Stanekzai described this round of talks as "the final phase", adding that it will "open a new chapter between Afghanistan and Pakistan, allowing both sides to cooperate peacefully, based on the UN Charter and international conventions."

Also Read | US Tariffs: Donald Trump Imposes Additional 10% Tariffs on Canada Over 'Fraudulent' Ronald Reagan Ad.

He further said, "Pakistan must show respect and refrain from targeting Afghanistan's airspace."

On the Pakistani side, a seven-member team comprising diplomats and intelligence officials from Islamabad is participating in the negotiations.

Tolo News reported that discussions are focused on four major areas: establishing a monitoring mechanism to prevent hostile actions, implementing existing laws to safeguard national sovereignty, reviewing the root causes of Pakistan's security challenges over the past two decades, and addressing trade barriers as well as the forced deportation of Afghan refugees.

Political analyst Fazl Manan Muntaz noted that "the Doha meeting, followed by the Istanbul talks, shows that Afghanistan's policy is to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy."

He added that this "clearly reflects the Islamic Emirate's intention to solve all domestic and external problems through negotiations."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif issued a stern warning, stating that if talks fail, "we have options; if negotiations do not yield results and everything remains unchanged, one of the options is open confrontation between us."

He said the discussions began "two to three hours ago, and their results will become clear by tonight or tomorrow," Tolo News reported.

Former Afghan diplomat in Pakistan Amir Mohammad Gharan voiced scepticism over Islamabad's intentions, saying, "It is good that issues are being addressed through negotiations, but we do not believe Pakistan acts sincerely. We've witnessed previous talks where Pakistan behaved dishonestly and non-transparently."

Earlier, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, emphasised that "peace and stability in the region require sincere dialogue and cooperation", while Pakistani officials echoed similar sentiments, stressing the need for "responsible management of disputes". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)