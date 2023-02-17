Karachi [Pakistan], February 17 (ANI): In the latest development, two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with Pakistani security forces on Friday in the ongoing terrorist attack on the Karachi police chief's office.

The Inspector General (IG), Sindh Police said that 2 terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the security officials while the operation is still underway to neutralise possibly up to five more terrorists in the Karachi Police Office (KPO), reported Pakistan's ARY News.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon confirmed that two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with forces and police cleared the third floor of the Karachi Police Office (KPO) - the additional inspector general (AIG) Karachi office adjacent to the Saddar police station.

He added that five more terrorists are possibly present at the KPO, reported ARY News.

Moreover, Jinnah Hospital's deputy director said that five injured persons were shifted to the emergency ward so far.

Sources said that the wounded persons included a citizen, a police official and three Rangers personnel. Earlier, it was reported that an Edhi volunteer namely Sajid was also injured in the KPO attack.

Armed men opened fire at the Karachi police chief's office, situated on the main artery of Shara-e-Faisal, officials confirmed to Geo News.

The attack began at around 7:10 pm and is still ongoing, while multiple explosions were reported as well after terrorists targeted the five-storey police building.

Rangers and police teams have started a joint operation against the terrorists following the armed attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) - the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Office, reported ARY News.

The Rangers spokesperson said that the quick response force (QRF) of the paramilitary troops surrounded the KPO building and took their positions. An operation was started by Rangers and police to clear the KPO from terrorists.

The spokesperson added that the operation is being conducted on the reported presence of eight to 10 terrorists in the Karachi police chief's office.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, told Geo News that the attackers entered the office wearing police uniforms -- a similar move used in the Peshawar mosque suicide attack that claimed the lives of more than 80 people.

Meanwhile, seven people including Rangers police personnel have been injured, reported Geo News.

Police officials said that armed suspects -- whose total numbers are unknown at the moment -- fired several rounds at the head office -- located adjacent to the Saddar Police Station.

In view of the terrorists' attack, the Karachi Traffic Police blocked both sides of Shara-e-Faisal from Avari Hotel to Nursery.

Talking exclusively to Geo News, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that there was a general security threat following the terror attack in Peshawar. "All the institutions are fully alert across the country," he added.

The security czar stressed the need for taking further steps to counter the fresh wave of terrorism.

"The police have said that the terrorists threw a grenade after parking the vehicle, and used that as a cover for entering the building," he revealed.

In a statement, Islamabad IG Akbar Nasir Khan confirmed that security is on high alert in the federal capital and all officers have been instructed to stay in their respective areas, reported Geo News.

"Checking of entry and exit routes and inside the city has been increased," he said, adding that officials have been directed to keep all important buildings and Red Zone on high alert. (ANI)

