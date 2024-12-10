Karachi [Pakistan], December 10 (ANI): The water woes of Karachi's residents show no signs of easing, even after the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) announced the completion of repair work on the critical 84-inch water main along University Road.

Major areas of the city, including Clifton, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, and Liaquatabad, continue to face severe shortages, underscoring the inefficiency and systemic neglect that have come to define Pakistan's urban management.

The city has endured a water shortfall of 150 million gallons per day (MGD) for over a week following the pipeline burst, Dawn reported.

The disruption, caused by construction work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, not only left residents scrambling for water but also caused massive flooding on University Road, creating chaos for commuters and motorists. Despite a 72-hour repair deadline set by KWSC, the work stretched to a full week due to additional damage discovered nearby.

This delay, as reported by Dawn, was compounded by debris and concrete dumped into the water pipes by BRT workers. KWSC officials have held multiple meetings with BRT authorities to address the issue, but no tangible improvements have been made. Instead, residents are left to suffer the consequences of repeated negligence and poor coordination between government agencies.

Even after KWSC announced the restoration of water from the Dhabeji Pumping Station, residents in Clifton, Saddar, Lyari, and Gulshan-i-Iqbal continued to face acute shortages. The failure to resume supply on time has forced many to rely on expensive water tankers, a situation exacerbated by the suspension of tanker services in areas like Landhi and Korangi.

Adding to the misery, the pipeline damage caused severe traffic jams on University Road and nearby areas, paralyzing the city's already congested streets. "This is not just about water--it's about a system that has completely collapsed," remarked a frustrated motorist as quoted by the Dawn report.

Karachi's water crisis is emblematic of a broader failure in governance. Pakistan's largest city, which should serve as a symbol of progress, is instead a glaring example of mismanagement and neglect. While authorities continue to trade blame, the people of Karachi are left battling a crisis that shows no sign of resolution. (ANI)

