London, Jan 29 (PTI) Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has returned home from hospital after a two-week stay following abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said on Monday.

The 42-year-old Princess was admitted to The London Clinic a fortnight ago for a planned procedure.

A spokesperson said Kate is "making good progress" after being admitted for the planned operation on 16 January.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," they added.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

The exact details of her condition have not been revealed, but the palace previously said it was not cancer-related.

Kate is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter, and the Prince of Wales has temporarily stepped back from his royal role to juggle caring for her and their three children.

On Monday, the prime minister welcomed the news that Kate had left hospital.

"That would be welcome news both to the royal family and I'm sure to the public more widely," Rishi Sunak told reporters at a briefing in Westminster.

NHS advice about recovering from abdominal surgery says that after a major operation with a large incision, it takes two to three months to be able to move around comfortably.

But this would be quicker if the procedure was keyhole surgery.

Patients are typically advised to avoid lifting anything heavier than the weight of a full kettle (2-3kg) while sitting and standing exercises are recommended to build strength.

Meanwhile, King Charles spent a third night at the same central London facility as he continues to recover from prostate surgery.

Queen Camilla was spotted smiling in a black car on her way to visit the King for the fourth time since he was admitted to hospital on Friday. It is not known how long the monarch will stay at the hospital.

Buckingham Palace said last week that Charles, 75, would undergo the procedure for a benign condition which was common among men over 50.

Queen Camilla told people inside The London Clinic on Friday that the King was “doing well” after the procedure.

Charles visited his daughter-in-law as she recovered from her procedure, it was reported.

