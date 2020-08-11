Tokyo [Japan], Aug 11 (ANI): A day after Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested for breaching the national security law, the Japanese government has said that it is keeping a close watch on the grave situation in Hong Kong.

The NHK quoted Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga Yoshihide as saying that Japan has consistently stressed the need for Hong Kong to maintain its free and open system and develop in a stable, democratic manner, under the "one country, two systems" framework.

Also Read | DGCA Suspends AIR Asia's Head of Operations and Chief of Flight Safety Over Safety Violations by Air Asia: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

He further said that Japan has conveyed its position to China at all possible times.

Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon and critic of the Chinese Communist Party, was arrested on Monday on charges of "collusion with a foreign country".

Also Read | COVID-19 Global Tally Surges Past 20 Million, According to Reuters Tally and Worldometers Tracker.

The New York Times reported that Lai's company Next Digital publishes Apple Daily, a fiercely pro-democracy newspaper that regularly takes on the Hong Kong government and the Chinese leadership. He is denounced by Chinese officials, pro-Beijing news outlets in Hong Kong, and China's state-run news media.

According to Apple Daily, 72-year-old Lai was being investigated on charges of partnering with a foreign country. Besides Lai, his two sons have also been arrested on charges of violating company business code.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)