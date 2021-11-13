Nairobi [Kenya], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Kenyan anti-terrorism police officers said Saturday they are interrogating a terror suspect who was arrested at a shopping centre in Nairobi.

The police said the suspect, identified as Ali Abdullahi Hussein, had approached a police officer on patrol at around 2:00 am and wanted to seek information about a certain club.

"The orderly officer was reluctant to give out the information and the suspect was ready to offer him 1,80,000 shillings (about 1,606 US dollars) but he declined," the police said in a report.

The report said the police officer was baffled by the questions from the suspect, who posed as an ordinary civilian seeking general information.

The orderly officer on patrol later raised his colleagues who responded immediately and arrested the suspect.

The suspect, an American citizen and Somali national is currently being grilled by anti-terror detectives to establish his motive. (ANI/Xinhua)

