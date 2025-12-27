London [UK], December 27 (ANI): Five members of the Khalistan gang turned up in support of Bangladesh after Indian and Bangladeshi Hindu communities in London staged a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday against the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The gang members were seen chanting slogans and waving their flag.

Also Read | Earthquake in Taiwan: Quake of Powerful Magnitude 7.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Yilan, Tsunami Alerts Issued.

During the protest, the Hindu demonstrators played 'Amar Shonar Bangla', the national anthem of Bangladesh. Protesters raised slogans demanding an end to violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

The protest in London followed a wave of demonstrations in India on Friday over reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Also Read | Earthquake in Philippine: Quake of of Magnitude 6.6 on Richter Scale Rattles Philippine Sea.

Amid the ongoing protests, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers held a torchlight rally in Siliguri to highlight the issue. BJP leader Anita Mahato, who participated in the rally, said that violence against Hindus would continue unless the community united.

"We (BJP workers) held a torchlight rally against the way Sanatani Hindus are being tortured in Bangladesh in Siliguri. We want to send a message that unless we Hindus unite, such situations will continue. The Hindus in Bangladesh have been burnt alive without clothes... We have to fight the same way for religion, like the way we fight for food, shelter, and livelihood," she said.

The remarks came after the reported lynching of two Hindu Bangladeshi nationals, which triggered a major political row in India. The incident led to protests in several states, including West Bengal and Assam, with demonstrators demanding accountability from the Bangladesh government.

In Kolkata, multiple organisations took to the streets on Friday to protest against the alleged atrocities faced by minorities in Bangladesh. Most of the protesters were pro-Hindu activists wearing saffron-coloured clothes. They demanded an immediate end to violence against minorities, especially Hindus.

Meanwhile, India has raised serious concerns over repeated incidents of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists. The government said it is closely monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian government was disturbed by the continued hostility faced by minority communities in Bangladesh.

"India is closely monitoring developments and has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice," Jaiswal said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)