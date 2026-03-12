NewsVoir

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 12: In a significant boost to India's power transmission and railway electrification sectors, COELME-EGIC (Italy & France) and Southern States (USA) have entered into a strategic joint venture with iSAT India.

Also Read | Farooq Abdullah Breaks Silence After Assassination Attempt, Says 'I Have Never Harmed Anyone' (Watch Video).

As part of the agreement, CoelmeEgic -- part of Southern States Investment Holdings (SSIH, USA) -- has acquired a minority equity stake in iSAT India and will join its Board, marking a long-term commitment to India's rapidly expanding Transmission, Distribution, and Railway infrastructure markets.

The joint venture will localize the manufacturing of advanced high-voltage switching systems in India, with an initial focus on:

Also Read | New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026 Schedule.

- Disconnectors up to 800 kV- Railway Catenary OHE switches- Specialized high-voltage switching devices

To support this initiative, iSAT is expanding its Haridwar facility with a new 30,000 sq. ft. manufacturing unit, scheduled to be operational in 2026. This expansion positions India not only as a domestic manufacturing base but as a strategic supply hub for global markets within the Southern States and CoelmeEgic group.

Founded in 1998, iSAT India has built a strong reputation in EPC services for Transmission & Distribution projects and in designing high-power testing laboratories, including 1500 MVA online short-circuit facilities for national institutions. The company also designs and manufactures specialized switching devices and holds multiple patents.

COELME (Italy) and EGIC (France), operating as a unified European industrial group, bring decades of expertise in high-voltage equipment ranging from 17 kV to 800 kV, with a strong installed base across European transmission grids, HVDC systems, and railway operators.

Southern States, founded in 1916 in Hampton, Georgia, is a global leader in high-voltage disconnect switches and grid resilience technologies, with advanced protection systems and a robust portfolio of patented solutions.

Sudhanshoo Agarwal, CEO & MD, iSAT India, said, "This collaboration aligns strongly with the Government of India's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. By localising advanced 800 kV switching technologies, we aim to strengthen India's grid resilience, support railway electrification, and contribute meaningfully to global supply chains."

Francesco Basso, Chairman, CoelmeEgic, added, "India's transmission and railway infrastructure are expanding at remarkable speed. In iSAT, we have found a capable and technology-driven partner. We are committed to bringing proven Italian and French engineering expertise to India through long-term industrial cooperation."

Raj Anand, Chairman, Southern States, commented, "As an IIT Delhi graduate, contributing to India's infrastructure development has always been close to my heart. This joint venture reflects our confidence in India's growth trajectory and engineering talent."

The partnership supports:

- Localization of ultra-high voltage equipment up to 800 kV- Reduced dependency on imports- Technology transfer and engineering skill development- Strengthening of India's transmission and railway electrification infrastructure- Integration with global supply chains

With India investing heavily in grid expansion, renewable integration, and railway electrification, the joint venture is positioned to serve both domestic demand and international markets.

About iSAT India

iSAT designs and builds facilities for testing the performance and safety of electrical equipment under high power conditions, such as short-circuit and switching tests. It possesses a blend of electrical engineering expertise, hands-on lab experience, and specialized knowledge in high-power and high-voltage testing in compliance to IEC and ANSI standards. iSAT has delivered 1500MVA online short circuit labs successfully to CPRI - an autonomous society of Ministry of Power, Govt of India at RTL Nashik and sudden short circuit facilities to major turbo generator manufacturers in India and contributing to Indian aspiration of 'self-reliance/ Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

About COELME-EGIC, Santa Maria de Sala, Italy, Villeurbanne, France

Coelme-Egic is a major European manufacturer of high-voltage electrical switching equipment, supplying critical components used in power transmission, substations, and railway electrification. They are known for disconnectors, switch-disconnectors, earthing switches, and other high-voltage devices used from 17 kV up to 800 kV. COELME (Italy) and EGIC (France) operate together as a single industrial group and has very strong installed base in European Grid, HVDC and Rail operators like SNCF. The group has recently commemorated it's 50th and 75th year of establishment in Europe.

About Southern States, Hampton, Georgia USA

Southern States was founded in 1916, it is a global leader in high-voltage disconnect switches and advanced technologies that help protect and strengthen the electric power grid. The company also offers specialized protection and switching equipment up to 550 kV, power electronic devices for sub-cycle switching and reactive compensation, mobile grid-resilience solutions, high-voltage sensors, automation systems, and services that enhance physical asset protection. Backed by a robust portfolio of patented technologies, Southern States is recognized for its engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and ability to deliver customized solutions for complex power-system challenges. As part of Southern States Investment Holdings, the company contributes to the development of a modern, more resilient electric grid across North America and globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)