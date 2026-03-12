New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): India has received requests from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives for petroleum products, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

This follows growing disruptions in global fuel supplies due to the ongoing West Asia conflict triggered by the war between US-Israel and Iran. Bangladesh is facing a severe shortfall of petrol and diesel and has recieved diesel supply from India while requesting additional supply.

"India is a major exporter of petroleum products, especially to our neighbourhood. We have been supplying diesel to Bangladesh through waterways, rail and the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline in partnership with Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation. Diesel exports to Bangladesh have continued since then," he said.

India will factor in its diesel availability and refining capacity before supplying to Bangladesh, Jaiswal said. "India's own requirements will also be factored in. We have received such requests from Sri Lanka and the Maldives as well," the MEA spokesperson said.

Yesterday, sources in the Government of India had said that the supply of diesel to Bangladesh through the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline is part of the regular ongoing energy trade between the two countries.

According to sources, the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFP) has been supplying diesel to Bangladesh on a commercial basis from Assam's Numaligarh Refinery Limited, noting that the fuel supply is part of the routine bilateral energy cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The pipeline was jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited has been supplying petroleum products to Bangladesh since 2015. According to an official release, IBFP is the first cross-border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh with a capacity to transport 1 Million Metric Ton Per Annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) to Bangladesh.

Chairman of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), Muhammad Rezanur Rahman, informed that 5,000 tonnes of diesel were imported from India to Bangladesh yesterday. This diesel will enter via the Parbatipur border.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in recent days. "The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," Jaiswal said in his address to mediapersons in New Delhi today. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.