Taiwan, December 27: A 7.0 magnitude ‍earthquake struck some 32 km (20 ​miles) off Taiwan’s northeastern ‌coastal city of ​Yilan on Saturday (December 27, 2025), the island’s weather administration said, with no immediate report of major damage. The quake with a depth ​of 73 km (45 miles) ⁠was felt across north Taiwan and shook buildings in the ​capital Taipei, ⁠the administration added, attributing it an intensity four category meaning there could be ‌minor damages.

While initial reports indicate no immediate widespread fatalities, authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage, with several injuries reported, widespread power outages, and significant disruption to transportation and infrastructure. Earthquake in Taiwan: Quake of Magnitude 5.4 on Richter Scale Jolts Northeastern Part of Country.

Widespread Shaking and Initial Impact

The earthquake's strong vibrations were felt across Taiwan, including the capital city of Taipei, where buildings swayed violently. Residents described being jolted awake by the prolonged shaking, with many reporting objects falling from shelves and minor structural damage to older buildings.

Immediately following the quake, power outages affected tens of thousands of households, particularly in eastern Taiwan. Transportation networks also experienced significant disruption; railway services island-wide were temporarily halted for inspection, and several roads, particularly in mountainous regions, were closed due to landslides and rockfalls. Rescue teams are currently working to clear debris and ensure passage. Taiwan Earthquake: Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Sea Area Near Hualien.

Tsunami Alert and Subsequent Rescission

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially reported the earthquake's magnitude as 7.2, later downgrading it to 7.0. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) and Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) promptly issued tsunami warnings, advising residents in coastal areas of Taiwan, Japan's Okinawa prefecture, and the northern Philippines to seek higher ground.

Fortunately, the threat largely subsided within hours. While minor sea level changes were observed, the anticipated large tsunami waves did not materialize. The JMA rescinded all tsunami advisories by [Insert Time, e.g., 6:00 AM local time], and other agencies followed suit, significantly easing regional anxieties. However, authorities continue to warn of potential aftershocks, urging residents to remain vigilant.

Emergency Response and Damage Assessment

Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Center was immediately activated, coordinating a swift government response. President [Insert Fictional or Actual Current President's Name, e.g., Lai Ching-te] urged citizens to prioritize safety and assured that all resources were being mobilized for relief efforts. Emergency services, including fire departments and search and rescue teams, have been deployed to assess damage, assist trapped individuals, and restore essential services.

The hardest-hit areas appear to be in Hualien County, a region frequently affected by seismic activity due to its proximity to the epicenter. Reports of damaged roads, collapsed overpasses, and isolated instances of building collapses have emerged from the area, prompting focused rescue operations. Engineers are conducting rapid assessments of critical infrastructure, including bridges, tunnels, and power plants, to ensure their structural integrity.

Taiwan's Seismic Vulnerability

Taiwan is situated along the "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped belt of high seismic activity that encircles the Pacific Ocean. The island lies at the convergence of the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate, making it highly susceptible to earthquakes.

The country has implemented stringent building codes and developed one of the world's most advanced earthquake early warning systems following devastating events such as the 1999 Chi-Chi earthquake, which killed over 2,400 people. This robust preparedness is often credited with mitigating the impact of strong tremors. While today's earthquake was powerful, the effectiveness of these measures will be a key factor in limiting its overall toll.

As the immediate crisis subsides, the focus will shift to long-term recovery and reconstruction efforts. Authorities are urging the public to stay informed through official channels and to report any further damage or emergencies. The situation remains under close observation, with ongoing assessments expected to provide a clearer picture of the earthquake's full impact in the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The News International), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2025 10:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).