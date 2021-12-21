Jalalabad [Afghanistan], December 21 (ANI): A kidnapped money exchanger on Monday was killed in a rescue operation led by the Taliban in Jalalabad.

Along with him, three suspected kidnappers were killed and two were arrested, reported Tolo News.

The kidnappers killed the money exchanger during the operation, said Taliban officials.

"3 suspected kidnappers were killed and 2 were arrested in Jalalabad on Monday night during an operation by Islamic Emirate forces to rescue a kidnapped money exchanger, local officials said. The kidnappers killed the money exchanger during the operation, officials said," tweeted Tolo News. (ANI)

