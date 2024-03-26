London, Mar 26 (AP) King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, Buckingham Palace officials said.

The appearance will be the first major event for Charles, 75, since he was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Also Read | Pakistan: At Least Six, Including Five Chinese Nationals Killed in Suicide Attack in Besham City of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (See Pics and Video).

Officials said Tuesday Charles and Camilla will be accompanied by other members of the royal family at the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel.

The king is undergoing regular treatments and has suspended almost all his public engagements since his cancer diagnosis. Officials didn't disclose what form of cancer Charles has but said it's not related to his recent treatment for a benign prostate condition.

Also Read | Julian Assange Extradition Case: UK Court Orders To Delay Extradition of WikiLeaks Founder to US on Espionage Charges.

Officials have said the monarch is continuing with state business, including his regular weekly meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and won't be handing over his constitutional role as head of state.

It is not immediately known which other members of the royal family will attend Sunday's service, but Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, who announced last week that she is also undergoing cancer treatment, are not expected to attend. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)