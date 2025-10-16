Kampala [Uganda], October 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday called for advancing the "legitimate aspirations" of the Global South and urged the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to collectively push for fair trade, resilient supply chains, climate justice, and technological inclusivity amid growing global volatility, MEA said in its statement.

Addressing the 19th NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting in Kampala, Singh said the world today faces unprecedented challenges, from climate change and debt distress to terrorism and technology divides, all of which demand united action and reformed multilateralism.

Also Read | Pakistani Airstrike Kills Civilians in Balochistan: At Least 6 Baloch Civilians Dead in Aerial Bombardment by Pak Army in Zehri Region.

"Our meeting today takes place in a geopolitical landscape that is in an unprecedented state of flux. Challenges of climate change, debt sustainability, resilient supply chains, technological divide, trade and tariff, and terrorism have made the world extremely volatile," Singh said, adding that the current global governance framework "remains frozen in the reality of 1945."

https://x.com/KVSinghMPGonda/status/1978768623520174090

Also Read | 'Prince Andrew Believed Having Sex With Me Was His Birthright': Virginia Giuffre's Explosive Posthumous Memoir Details Disturbing Allegations Against the Duke of York.

Calling for a renewed role for NAM in addressing contemporary global challenges, the minister said the movement must work to ensure "fair and transparent economic practices, a stable environment for trade, resilient supply chains, protection of global commons, and collaborative leveraging of technology for development."

He urged member states to strengthen the voice of the Global South and press for reformed multilateral institutions, including the United Nations Security Council and international financial bodies, to better reflect present-day realities.

"Climate change is a pressing concern for all of us, and we must work towards adaptation and mitigation through adequate, just, and predictable financing," he said.

The minister emphasized the need to "destigmatize the movement of skilled professionals while curbing illegal migration," noting that these steps were essential for harnessing the demographic dividend of developing nations.

Highlighting India's continued commitment to the Global South, Singh said, "As a founding member of NAM and a fellow Global South country, India has been sharing its experiences of our developmental journey with partner countries for shared prosperity."

He recalled India's extensive cooperation efforts, including development projects in 78 countries, vaccine and medicine supplies to 150 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, and the Big Cat Alliance, as per MEA statement.

On the sidelines of of NAM Senior Officials (SOM) Meeting on Oct 13 in Kampala, Secretary West Ambassdor Sibi Georgemet for bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations of : Brunei, Chad, Comoros, Eritrea,Indonesia, Kuwait, Lesotho, Malaysia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, MEA spokesperson wrote in an X post.

Further noted that, Ambassdor also met On the sidelines of the 19th mid term Ministerial of the Non Aligned Movement in Kampala, Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge also met with heads of delegations of: Angola, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Morocco, Namibia, Nepal, Palestine, Senegal and Uzbekistan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)