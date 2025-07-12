New York, Jul 12 (PTI) US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) announced that Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has joined its Board of Directors as a member of the board's Executive Committee.

Birla was last month presented with the Global Leadership Award at the 2025 USISPF Leadership Summit in Washington, DC, in recognition of his business leadership and commitment to strengthening the US-India economic partnership.

According to a USISPF statement, Birla said that in a short span, USISPF had become a “strong force” in shaping and strengthening the strategic and economic ties between the US and India and its work in fostering dialogue, collaboration, and trust between the two nations made a meaningful difference.

“We are very proud to be the largest Indian investor in the US and committed to expanding our investments in the country. The US-India partnership is among the most consequential partnerships in the world, and I have long believed that when our two nations come together with purpose and clarity, they can shape the arc of global commerce and innovation for the better,” Birla said.

Birla said he looked forward to working with USISPF to continue “our collective efforts in building an even stronger alliance”.

The Aditya Birla Group is the largest Indian greenfield investor in the US, with investments exceeding USD 15 billion and operations spanning 15 states across metals, carbon black, and chemicals, USISPF said.

Its US subsidiary, Novelis is the world's largest aluminium recycling company and plays a critical role in revitalising and advancing the US manufacturing sector.

Chairman of USISPF and Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, John Chambers, said Birla joining the Executive Committee would help steer USISPF to new horizons and uncharted paths as it continued to "grow and define this accelerated partnership”.

Chair and CEO, Adobe and Vice Chair, USISPF Executive Committee, Shantanu Narayen, said Birla's visionary leadership and transformative impact on global business made him an invaluable addition to “our efforts in strengthening the US-India partnership".

"His commitment to fostering mutual prosperity through investments, innovation, and community development aligns perfectly with USISPF's mission,” Narayen said.

USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said what distinguished Birla was his belief in the Gandhian principle of trusteeship and giving back to society.

The Aditya Birla Group touches millions of lives annually through its community welfare and development initiatives, exemplifying a deep and enduring commitment to inclusive growth, Aghi said.

As the largest Indian Investor in the US, “we look forward to working with Birla to shape the next chapter of the US-India strategic partnership”, he added.

USISPF said that under Birla's nearly three-decade leadership, the Aditya Birla Group -- India's third largest conglomerate -- has grown into a USD 66 billion multinational with operations in over 40 countries and a market capitalisation exceeding USD 100 billion.

