Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 2 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has said that cashless health scheme is for three crore Punjab residents and they will also get Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover.

He told the media persons that private and government hospitals will be included in the scheme.

"This scheme is for 3 Crore Punjab residents, they will get Rs 10 lakh insurance cover. Private and government hospitals will be covered. Around six hundred private hospitals are covered. There are eight central government hospitals covered in this scheme," he said.

The scheme will be formally launched on January 15 by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann has directed the health department to complete the necessary arrangements for launching the scheme.

Most beneficiaries will receive their health cards within the next three to four months. Under the scheme, people will be able to avail of cashless treatment at more than 800 private and government hospitals across the state.

Back in September this year, Mann announced the rollout of a state health insurance scheme under which every family in Punjab will be eligible for cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking about the initiative, Mann said the benefit would be provided through a 'CM Health Card'. (ANI)

