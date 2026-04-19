Kuwait City [Kuwait], April 19 (ANI): The Foreign Ministry of Kuwait has strongly condemned a deadly attack targeting UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, calling it a "violation of international law and Security Council Resolution 1701."

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said it " expresses the State of Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the attack targeting the French battalion affiliated with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon 'UNIFIL' in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the death of one individual and the injury of several soldiers."

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https://x.com/MOFAKuwait/status/2045732419370733593

The statement added that Kuwait reaffirms," total rejection of targeting peacekeeping forces due to what this constitutes as a violation of international law and Security Council Resolution 1701," referring to the United Nations Security Council resolution governing the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

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Kuwait also stressed accountability, with the ministry emphasising "the necessity of holding accountable those responsible for this attack," while renewing "its full support for 'UNIFIL''s efforts to maintain security and stability in southern Lebanon."

The ministry further extended "its sincere condolences to the friendly French Republic while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

According to the official website of the United Nations, adopted unanimously in 2006, the purpose of Security Council Resolution 1701 continues to be about ending hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, with the Council calling for a permanent ceasefire to be based on the creation of a buffer zone.

By the resolution, the Council decided to take steps to ensure peace, among them authorising an increase of force strength of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to a maximum of 15,000 troops that would, among other things, monitor the cessation of hostilities, support Lebanese armed forces as Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon and ensure the safe return of displaced persons.

Meanwhile, on Saturday (local time), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned a deadly attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in which one French peacekeeper was killed, and three others were injured.

In a post shared on X, Guterres said, "I strongly condemn Saturday's attack on @UNIFIL_ during which one French peacekeeper was killed & another three were injured."

He expressed condolences to the victim's family and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. "I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends & colleagues of the fallen peacekeeper, and wish a full & fast recovery to the injured peacekeepers," he said.

Highlighting a pattern of violence, the UN chief noted that this was not an isolated incident. "This is the third incident in recent weeks to have resulted in the deaths of peacekeepers serving in Lebanon," he added.

Calling for an immediate halt to such attacks, Guterres said, "These attacks must stop. All actors must respect the cessation of hostilities & the ceasefire."

Earlier, the UNIFIL, in a statement issued on its telegram channel, said that on Saturday morning, a UNIFIL patrol clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the village of Ghanduriyah to re-establish links with isolated UNIFIL positions came under small-arms fire from non-state actors. (ANI)

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