Nadia Fares, the acclaimed French-Moroccan actress best known for her breakout role in the thriller The Crimson Rivers, has died at the age of 57. Her passing on Friday, April 17, comes one week after she was found unconscious in a swimming pool at a private sports complex in Paris. Darshan Kumar, Brother of T-Series Founder Gulshan Kumar, Dies at 70; Mika Singh Shares Heartfelt Tribute.

The news was confirmed to the French news agency AFP by her daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman. In a joint statement, the family expressed their heartbreak over the loss, "France has lost a great artist, but we have lost a mother above all. Our mother was not only an immense talent but our best friend and role model."

Nadia Fares' Swimming Pool Incident and Investigation

The actress was discovered in cardiac arrest on April 11 at a gym in the 9th arrondissement of Paris. According to local reports, she was rescued from the water by a fellow swimmer who attempted to administer CPR before emergency services arrived.

Nadia Fares' Daughter Cylia Chasman Remembers the Actress With a Heartfelt note

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Fares was rushed to the Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital, where she remained in an induced coma for several days. Despite intensive medical efforts, she did not regain consciousness. While French authorities have launched a routine investigation into the circumstances of the incident, officials stated that there are currently no signs of criminal involvement or suspicious activity.

A History of Health Resilience

In recent years, Farès had been candid about her significant health struggles. The actress previously underwent brain surgery in 2007 for a cerebral aneurysm. In past interviews, she revealed she had also undergone three heart surgeries in the span of four years. She notably described her physical condition as a "ticking time bomb," a sentiment echoed by fans and colleagues following the news of her sudden cardiac event.

Nadia Fares' Legacy in Cinema

Born in Marrakesh in 1968, Fares rose to international prominence in the early 2000s. Her portrayal of Fanny Ferreira in Mathieu Kassovitz's The Crimson Rivers (2000) made her a household name in French cinema, starring alongside Jean Reno and Vincent Cassel.

She successfully transitioned to international projects, appearing in the 2007 action-thriller War alongside Jet Li and Jason Statham, as well as the horror film Storm Warning. Most recently, she appeared in the Netflix series Marseille and the 2022 thriller On the Line. Malayalam TV Actor Siddharth Venugopal Dies at 41 After Cancer Battle; Actress Seema G Nair Pens Emotional Note.

At the time of her death, Fares was reportedly preparing for a new chapter in her career. She was scheduled to begin filming her debut as a writer and director, an action-comedy this coming September.

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