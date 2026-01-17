Kyiv [Ukraine], January 17 (ANI): Kyiv and its European Union allies want US President Donald Trump to firm up his Ukraine commitments in Davos, reports Politico Europe.

Just a fews days ago in January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has been suffering losses of no less than 1,000 soldiers killed every day since December, asserting that the country is paying a heavy price "just to keep the war from ending".

Terming the situation as "madness," Zelenskyy urged the United States, Europe, and international partners to unite in stopping Russia, stressing that the ongoing conflict highlights the world's failure to protect itself from aggressive regimes.

"Right now, Russian losses amount to no less than 1,000 killed per day - and this has been the case since December. This is how Russia is essentially paying just to keep the war from ending. This is madness and it can only be stopped by combined forces - the forces of Europe and the United States, the forces of all our partners," Zelenskyy said.

The meeting came on the heels of a massive attack by Russia on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, which killed at least two and injured others.

Trump had last month said peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are in the final stages and that from there either the war will end or it will continue for a long time, as he welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The meeting was seen as a key moment in efforts to bring the nearly four-year conflict to an end.

"...We're in the final stages of talking. We're going to see. Otherwise, it's going to go on for a long time. It'll either end, or it's going to go on for a long time, and millions of additional people are going to be killed, and nobody wants that," Trump said.

Addressing reporters before the closed-door discussions began, when asked if he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about peace this time, Trump said, "I do."

Before meeting Zelenskyy, Trump had a one-hour-and-15-minute-long telephonic conversation with Putin, which he later called "very productive."

"Yes, I do (believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about peace this time). I think he is. I think they both are... They have to make a deal... Too many people died, and both Presidents want to make a deal," Trump said while speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump added that the outlines of a possible agreement were already taking shape and stressed that the agreement would benefit all sides involved.

"I do believe that we have the makings of a deal. It's good for Ukraine, good for everybody. There is nothing more important. I settled eight wars; this is the most difficult one. We are going to get it done. We are going to have a great meeting today," he said.

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, starting the largest and deadliest war in Europe since World War II. It is a major escalation of the war between the two countries that began when Russia attacked Ukraine in 2014.

The United States of America has had to intervene with several countries imposing sanctions on Russia for waging war on Ukraine. (ANI)

