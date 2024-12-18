Lahore [Pakistan], December 18 (ANI): Despite ongoing efforts by provincial authorities to reduce smog in the cities, Lahore's air quality index (AQI) has once again exceeded the 300 threshold, which is considered "hazardous" to human health.

According to The News International, the Swiss air quality monitor's graph shows that the city was last in the "hazardous" category on November 28, meaning this recent rise in the AQI is the first in nearly three weeks.

Also Read | Igor Kirillov Assassination: 29-Year-Old Uzbek Man Arrested for Killing of Top Russian General and His Assistant in Moscow.

According to IQAir, Lahore was ranked second globally for the most polluted cities in terms of air quality on Tuesday, with an AQI value of 532.

Since the start of the winter season, Lahore has been largely covered in dense smog, with extremely high levels of toxins in the air persisting for weeks, the News International reported.

Also Read | US Fed Meeting: Federal Reserve Set To Cut Key Rate but Consumers Might Not Feel Much Benefit Anytime Soon, Here's Why.

The report states that Lahore has been enduring hazardous smog for more than two months, with the city facing the poorest air quality in the region. The smog results from a blend of emissions from factories and vehicles using low-grade fuel, along with the seasonal crop burning by farmers. This mixture, combined with cooler temperatures and sluggish winds, traps harmful particles over the city.

According to the reports, Lahore and Karachi are among the top five most polluted cities in the world. Lahore, with a population of 14 million, has been bearing the full impact of the escalating smog crisis that continues to envelop the province, leading authorities to implement exceptional measures to combat the pollution.

The crisis affects the country's most populous province every winter, but air pollution has intensified in recent years due to cold air trapping dust, low-quality diesel emissions, and smoke from illegal crop burning in fields.

The combination of smog, low temperatures, and high pollutant levels poses serious health risks to residents, highlighting the need for immediate action to tackle the escalating crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)