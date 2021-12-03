A train is ready on the station during the handover ceremony of the high-speed rail project linking the Chinese southwestern city of Kunming with Vientiane, in Vientiane, Laos. (Image credit: Reuters)

Vientiane [Laos], December 3 (ANI): Laos has opened a USD 6 billion Chinese-built railway on Friday, the biggest public works project in its history, which analysts warn could expose the poor south-east Asian country to financial risk or political coercion from Beijing, reported Financial Times.

The 414 km line -- runs from Boten, near the Chinese border, to Laos' capital Vientiane -- has been constructed under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, Xi Jinping's signature infrastructure programme, said the Financial Times.

Also Read | US Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.2%, Employers Added a Sluggish 210,000 Jobs in November 2021.

Experts have raised concerns over the massive railway line built with the financial assistance of Beijing as they worry in the near future the line might be similar to the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan Port was also built with China's financial assistance and was leased to Beijing after Colombo struggled to service its debt.

Also Read | Taliban Chief Hibatullah Akhunzada Bans Forced Marriage of Women in Afghanistan.

Experts doubt whether Laos will be able to manage its finances.

"This is one of the main concerns I have: how they will service the debt," Financial Time quoted Professor of logistics at Thammasat Business School in Bangkok, Ruth Banomyong as saying. Ruth also said that high-speed rail has always been questionable economically.

The railway's construction costs were equivalent to almost a third of Laos' GDP. Of that amount, Laos-China Railway Company (LCRC), the special purpose company building and running the railway, has borrowed USD 3.54 bn from China Eximbank, according to the Financial Times. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)