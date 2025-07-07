Washington, Jul 7 (AP) President Donald Trump announces 25 per cent tariffs on goods from Japan and South Korea beginning August 1.

President Donald Trump on Monday placed a 25 per cent tax on goods imported from Japan and South Korea, citing persistent trade imbalances with the two crucial US allies in Asia. Trump provided notice of the tariffs to begin on August 1 by posting letters on Truth Social that were addressed to the leaders of both countries.

Here's the Latest:

Planned Parenthood sues Trump administration

Planned Parenthood sued the Trump administration Monday over a provision in the newly signed Republican tax and spending cut bill that would end Medicaid payments to abortion providers for one year.

The lawsuit against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was filed in Boston by Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its member organisations in Massachusetts and Utah.

They argue allowing the provision to take effect will have devastating consequences nationwide. According to their complaint, many of Planned Parenthood's 1 million Medicaid patients will lose access to health care altogether, clinics will lay off staff and curtail services for all patients, and a substantial number of clinics will shut down.

The result will be increased rates of undiagnosed and untreated sexually transmitted diseases and cancer, as well as unplanned pregnancies and abortions, the plaintiffs argue.

Displaced Palestinians hope Trump-Netanyahu meeting leads to a truce

Hungry, displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip hope Monday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will lead to a ceasefire.

The two are set to meet as negotiations continue on a plan for a 60-day truce, the release of some hostages held by Hamas and an influx of humanitarian aid.

“Displacement is death,” said Majid Farwana, who lives in a tent camp in central Gaza. “We're suffering every minute as we try to find food, water and tenting, and we struggle with hot weather.”

Mohammed Abu Awda, who was displaced from northern Gaza, said that if he returns to find his home destroyed, he will set up a tent on the rubble.

The 21-month war, ignited by Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack, has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and driven around 90 per cent of Gaza's population from their homes. Hunger is widespread, with aid groups saying they have struggled to bring in food because of Israeli restrictions and the breakdown of law and order.

The tariff letters are finally getting sent

Trump has been talking for a while about ending trade negotiations and sending out letters informing countries about their tariff rates.

On Friday, the president told reporters that “I signed some letters and they'll go out on Monday, probably 12.” (Two have been released so far.)

The letters, issued on White House stationary, have Trump's typical flourishes and capitalization.“We invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far,” he wrote to the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

He ends both of the letters by saying, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump sets 25% tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea

The higher taxes begin on Aug. 1.

The president announced the decision on Truth Social, where he posted copies of letters that he sent to the leaders of each country.

Trump has been eager to escalate tariffs on American trading partners after pausing his plans earlier this year.

Speaker Johnson to meet Netanyahu

Netanyahu is also expected to meet while he's in Washington with the US House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson, a Republican who has aligned the House GOP lawmakers closer to Israel, plans to meet with Netanyahu on Tuesday.

Trump: former Brazilian leader should be left alone after plotting to overturn his 2022 election loss

President Donald Trump posted on social media that Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro is subject to a “WITCH HUNT” and should be left alone by that country's judiciary.

Trump in a Monday post on Truth Social channelled his own experiences with regard to Bolsonaro, who was charged in February for plotting to stay in power after losing the 2022 election in an ongoing Brazilian Supreme Court Case.

“He is not guilty of anything, except having fought for THE PEOPLE,” Trump said. “I have gotten to know Jair Bolsonaro, and he was a strong Leader, who truly loved his Country — Also, a very tough negotiator on TRADE. His Election was very close and now, he is leading in the Polls. This is nothing more, or less, than an attack on a Political Opponent — Something I know much about!”

Trump last month called for throwing out the corruption trial of Netanyahu, who is visiting the White House on Monday.

Trump administration revokes terrorism designation of new Syrian ruler's group

The Trump administration has decided to revoke the terrorism designation of the new Syrian president's group as part of a broader engagement with the new government since the ouster of former leader Bashar Assad.

In a notice to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that he took the step in consultation with the attorney general and treasury secretary.

The brief notice, which was put online in an advance public inspection section of the Federal Register website on Monday, said Rubio signed the revocation of the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation for the al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham on June 23.

The decision had not been previously announced but US officials said it would take effect on Tuesday. (AP)

