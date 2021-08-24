Kathmandu [Nepal], August 24 (ANI): Members of the LGBTQ+ community in Nepal gathered at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu to observe Pride Day on Monday.

Celebrated annually on the day of Gai Jatra, the pride parade brings thousands from sexual minority groups who have been asking for recognition in the Himalayan nation.

Marking their day, the queer group has finalized the 'Celebration, Resilience, and Determination' of the LGBTQ+ community as its theme for the year.

"Our friends who lost their lives in last one year either by ending their lives on own or by COVID or HIV positive, ignored and neglected by families come together. During the lockdown at least 25 of our members have committed suicide and some died due to the COVID pandemic, we held a candlelight vigil in their memory which we kept at low key and short," Sudip Gautam, an LGBTQ+ activist told ANI.

Gautam, who also works as Human Rights Officer at a rights organization, said they have been promised citizenship on the basis of their identity but the condition isn't that favorable when it comes to the implementation.

"Also, same-sex marriage should be legalized which would support us in gaining recognition and then comes the issue of the adoption of children. We just want the rights which are enjoyed by heterosexuals, not more than that," he added.

The newly promulgated Constitution of Nepal in September 2015 has a special provision for sexual minorities but the group has been demanding its complete implementation.

According to Diplomat magazine, these positive developments up to 2015 had been hailed as a stepping-stone for the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights within the broader spectrum of the conservative nature of the society.

"However, the ground reality is darker and murkier, the LGBTQ+ community in Nepal continues to face discrimination from the larger spectrum of society, including state institutions," the report added.

According to the international news magazine, members of the minority group are deprived of employment opportunities including in the civil services, army, and police. (ANI)

