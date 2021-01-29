Gainesville (US), Jan 28 (AP) Six people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant on Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital.

Beth Downs, a spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System, said five people died at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to the hospital, while one person died in the emergency room.

The leak happened after 10 am on Thursday at Prime Pak Foods in Gainesville, said Hall County Fire Department Division Chief Zach Brackett.

He said firefighters arrived to find workers milling around outside, some with injuries At least four firefighters were also injured and take to the Gainesville hospital with what Brackett described as respiratory complaints. (AP)

