London [UK], March 26 (ANI): The Office of Tibet in London hosted a group of 15 students from the University of Westminster for a 90-minute informative session on Tibet.

As per a report by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA), the visit was facilitated by Dr. Frands Pedersen, the course leader for the MA Diplomacy and Global Politics programme, which aimed to enhance students' comprehension of non-state actors and paradiplomacy, essential elements of the Office of Tibet's mission.

Secretary Tenzin Kunga delivered a presentation that provided a historical and geopolitical overview of Tibet. By utilising satellite imagery and maps, he highlighted the strategic significance of the Tibetan Plateau, outlined the democratic framework of the CTA, and described the extensive diplomatic and advocacy initiatives undertaken by the Offices of Tibet around the world, including in London, according to the CTA.

The CTA report noted that the interactive Q&A portion of the session saw students asking a variety of thought-provoking questions, showcasing their genuine interest in Tibet's political circumstances and advocacy efforts. Questions covered China's reasons for controlling Tibet, the legitimacy of the Tibetan government-in-exile, the unique features of Tibetan Buddhism compared to other Buddhist traditions, and the wider geopolitical consequences of Tibet's struggle.

Students also posed questions regarding China's policies in East Turkestan, the development of the Tibetan language after the occupation, and the potential repercussions of a renewed Trump administration in the US for Tibet's advocacy, as indicated by the CTA.

Representative Tsering Yangkey and Secretary Tenzin Kunga provided detailed insights, addressing how China has sought to erase Tibetan identity for 'Xizang,' the assimilationist practices imposed through colonial boarding schools, and the ongoing significance of determining His Holiness the Dalai Lama's successor, as stated by the CTA.

They stressed the resilience of the Tibetan diaspora and the strategic advocacy efforts that aim to sustain the resistance movement globally, as reported by the CTA.

To conclude the session, Secretary Tenzin Kunga encouraged students to increase their engagement with Tibet by reading, discussing, and advocating for its cause in academic settings, as reiterated by the CTA.

Representative Tsering Yangkey stated, "Engaging with university students is a vital part of our outreach at the Office of Tibet. Today's session allowed us to provide deeper insights into Tibet's situation and its global significance. The students' keen interest and critical questions were encouraging, and we look forward to conducting similar engagements with other universities in the coming months," as quoted by CTA. (ANI)

