Washington [US], October 6 (ANI): Day after returning to the White House after being hospitalised for Covid-19, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he is looking forward to participating in the October 15 Presidential Debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!"

On Monday (local time), he returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment for Covid-19.

As soon as he reached the White House he took off his mask despite White House physician Dr Sean Conley saying that President Trump is not entirely "out of the woods yet".

"After exiting the presidential helicopter, Trump entered the White House through the Blue Room balcony and walked upstairs from South Portico. He then proceeded to take off his mask and put it in his pocket while he gave a thumbs up to the onlookers from the balcony," CNN reported.On Thursday (local time), Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

